Assam Prioritizes Renewable Energy to Drive Economic Growth and Achieve Net Zero Goals, Says CM Sarma

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government is prioritizing power and renewable energy for the economic development of the state. By doing this, the state will contribute in a major way towards the country's ambitious Net Zero goals, he said.

Assam has the capacity to generate up to 13,760 MW of solar power, but there are hurdles like a lengthy rainy season with fewer sun hours, a lack of vast tracts of barren land required for solar projects, etc.

The Chief Minister said that Assam is rapidly implementing projects to fulfil this goal by taking integrated steps towards green energy management and that the government is sure that Assam will contribute to India's aspiring Net Zero target through these initiatives.

Oil India Limited (OIL) has signed several agreements with private entities for setting up solar power plants in the state. The target is to generate 4,000 MW of solar power through these plants. "Assam is taking concerted steps in moving towards the green energy regime and is fast implementing projects to meet this goal," the CM stressed.

The demand for electricity in peak hours during the summer months in Assam is around 2,600 MW. The state's own generating capacity is only 350 MW, and the rest has to be purchased. To meet the requirement for the extra power necessary, Assam buys power from 29 power-generating sources, including those in Bhutan. There is limited scope for thermal and hydroelectric power in the state. So, the major thrust is on the generation of solar power.

Assam Power Generation Company Limited (APGCL) has signed agreements with two companies-NCL India Renewal Limited and SJVN Green Energy Limited-to generate 1000 MW of solar power with each company. On the other hand, APGCL has also signed an MoU with OIL to produce 650 MW of solar power.

The Assam government has now made it mandatory for government as well as private buildings to include the installation of rooftop solar panels. A number of floating solar power plants have been set up in various wetlands, including beels, in different parts of the state.

Also Read: Assam Agriculture Department and AAU Unite to Combat Climate Change Impact on Farming

Also watch: