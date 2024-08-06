Assam: Professor Uday Dutta remembered on his 25th death anniversary

GUWAHATI: On August 3, a memorial service and book launch event was held at the auditorium of Downtown Hospital to commemorate the 25th death anniversary of Professor Uday Dutta, stated a press release.

The event was organized to pay tribute to him, and to remember his work, a book titled “Uday” was launched. The book is divided into four sections — Uday’s childhood; Uday’s world: His family; The Children in His Life: Nieces and Nephews; and Friend, Colleagues and Students. Each section of the book was launched by a selected person.

The event was hosted by Aparajita Dutta and Taritrekha Dutta explained the purpose of the event. Uday Dutta’s wife Jugabrata Dutta shared some memories and mentioned the “Ingraji Sikshan Prashikshan” programme established under Uday Dutta’s name in Assam Jatiya Vidyalay. Uday Dutta’s brother and the vice-chancellor of Downtown University, Dr. Naren Dutta, became emotional while sharing their childhood memories. Educationist Dr. Govind Prasad reminisced about Uday Dutta’s youth. Several students, now established in various fields, spoke about Uday Dutta’s teaching methods and his personality. Dutta’s colleagues from Arya Vidyapeeth College also shared some nostalgic memories. The event featured a “bhajan” and recitation. A slideshow presentation on Uday Dutta’s life, prepared by Pubali Giti Borthakur, added a different aspect to the event.

The event was attended by Ganesh Das, Tarkeshwas Choudhury, Tarini Dutta, Bandana Dutta, Kalpana Nath, Prabhat Dutta, Kamala Choudhury, Paresh Malakar and other distinguished guests.

Also Read: Assam: Lok Kalyan Divas to be observed today on the occasion of death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (sentinelassam.com)