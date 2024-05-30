Assam: Prompt assistance by N.F. Railway to stranded passengers

Guwahati: Train running was affected in the Dima Hasao district of Assam due to Cyclone Remal, which resulted in heavy rainfall in most parts of the north-eastern region. Massive rainfall in some of the hilly areas of Dima Hasao district resulted in water logging on the railway tracks, yards, and tunnels. As a result, N.F. Railway had to control train services. Some trains were cancelled, some were partially cancelled, and some were rescheduled. It may be noted that there was 229 mm of rainfall at KM/110 on May 28th between 05:00 hours and 11:30 hours. The new Harangajao station areas also recorded 217 mm of rainfall between 06:00 and 10:00 a.m. Apart from rain, heavy cyclonic wind also resulted in the falling of uprooted trees on railway tracks at different locations.

N.F. Railway immediately initiated efforts to provide necessary assistance and supply packaged drinking water and food at Lumding and Guwahati Railway stations for the stranded passengers of long-distance trains going towards Agartala and Silchar.

Train No. 12519 coming from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, which was en route towards Agartala, had to be brought back to Lumding station. On arriving at Lumding station, dinner and packaged drinking water were served to all the passengers by the railway authorities. Later, the train arrived at Guwahati railway station at 23:30 hours. The passengers were accommodated in the 1st class waiting hall of Platform No. 1 at Guwahati station by the railway authorities. Similarly, train No. 13175 coming from Sealdah, which was en route towards Silchar, also had to be brought back to Lumding station, and all the passengers were served tea and snacks by the railway authorities. Later, the train arrived at Guwahati station at 01:25 hours, and passengers were accommodated in the 1st class waiting hall of Platform No. 1 at Guwahati station by railway officials.

Senior railway officials, Railway Protection Force personnel, and officials of civil administration in Guwahati were present at the station to assist the passengers in reaching their destination safely.

The passengers appreciated the support and assistance given by N.F. Railway during the time of this natural calamity. N.F. Railway is carrying out various works in the NE region as part of its disaster management activities. Assistance is being provided to the people of the hilly region in collaboration with the representatives of the state government wherever feasible. N.F. Railway is making all-out efforts to resume train operations once the situation improves, a press release said.

