Assam: PSSA sets deadline for Dispur to meet its demands

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Pratibandhi Suraksha Sangstha, Assam (PSSA) has submitted a three-point charter of demands to the Commissioner and Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment, for consideration and necessary action for short-term execution. The demands were based on the discussion between PSSA and the department on November 2, 2024.

Speaking to the media, PSSA secretary Nripen Malakar said, “As per our previously submitted memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam on different occasions, there is one point regarding the introduction of the Deendayal Divyang Pension Scheme, 2017 for the physically disabled persons of Assam. The said scheme was merged with the Arunodoi Scheme by the Government of Assam with effect from April 1, 2023. This encompasses all common beneficiaries. The newly introduced Arunodoi Scheme has deprived nearly 80% of differently abled persons. Section 24 of the Right to Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 provides social security to persons with disabilities. It is provided in that proviso that the quantum of assistance to the persons with disabilities under such schemes and programmes shall be at least twenty-five percent, higher than the similar schemes applicable to others. In view of the above section, we are entitled 25% higher than the general beneficiaries. The Government of Assam has been providing Rs. 1,250 to each common beneficiary, but as per the above Act, we are entitled to Rs. 1563, but the same is not considered by the Government of Assam.”

Malakar further said, “The government decided to conduct and subsequently publish an advertisement dated December 31, 2018 for filling up 863 vacant posts of different departments reserved for the physically disabled persons through a special recruitment drive. Now, the government is conducting the said recruitment drive for those reserved posts under the common ADRE system. The Chief Minister made an announcement at Amingaon on December 3, 2021, on the occasion of World Days of Disabilities that a separate recruitment process will be conducted among the disabled for filing up those reserved vacant posts. We demand that a separate and special recruitment drive ucted

for filing up those reserved posts, including our backlog vacancies for persons with disabilities. If such a special recruitment drive is conducted only amongst the persons with disabilities, then only they can be benefitted.”

He also said, “We would like to demand providing a special fund for the infrastructural development of Blind Higher Secondary School, Guwahati, Assam, to provide sufficient staff and regularise the posts of the employees currently working there, and also to provide at least four cooks. This is the one and only institution for the blind students in the entire Northeast for higher education.”

Malakar set a 10-day deadline for the government to make its stand on the issue known; failing which, the PSSA would resort to taking to the streets.

Also Read: Assam: PSSA felicitates over 100 meritorious PwD students in state