Assam Public Works Chief Calls for Strict Action over ‘Love Jihad’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Public Works (APW) president Aabhijeet Sharma has called for strict action against what he described as "Love Jihad", while urging Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma to take measures to protect women and monitor hotels and homestays.

In a Facebook Live session, Aabhijeet Sharma said he considered the issue a serious concern for Hindu families with young women. He alleged that some Muslim men targeted Hindu women by entering into relationships with them and referred to incidents of marriage, hotel stays and alleged crimes. He clarified that he was not referring to the entire Muslim community.

Sharma appealed to the Chief Minister to take stringent action against those involved in what he described as "Love Jihad". He also urged elders in the Muslim community to counsel young men whom he alleged were involved in such activities.

He further criticised the practice of women having "adopted brothers" from another religious community and urged families to remain vigilant about the activities of their daughters and daughters-in-law.

Sharma also advised young women to exercise caution when interacting with people on social media and mentioned names such as Rahul and Tanvir while asking them to verify the identities of people they met online.

Among his demands, Sharma called for strict punishment for those involved in alleged "Love Jihad" and urged authorities to keep a close watch on homestays and OYO hotels. He also raised concerns over local occult practitioners and called for monitoring of such activities by Gaon Burha (village headman). Sharma appealed to the Chief Minister to take strong measures to prevent crimes against women and said families across the state were looking to the government for protection.

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