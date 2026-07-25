Assam Public Works urges PM Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on Sonam Wangchuk

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Public Works (APW) has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, on education reform activist Sonam Wangchuk in recognition of his contribution and sacrifice.

In a letter dated July 24, 2026, addressed to the Prime Minister, APW General Secretary Dhrubajyoti Talukdar said Wangchuk deserved national recognition for his efforts and urged that he be awarded the Bharat Ratna during his lifetime.

The letter referred to the Prime Minister’s recent assurance that question papers for examinations such as NEET would not be leaked in future. APW said the assurance had instilled confidence among students across the country and would encourage them to prepare for competitive examinations with renewed determination.

Describing the assurance as a source of hope for crores of students, the organisation said it wished to convey the sentiments of students across the country to the Prime Minister. It further stated that Wangchuk had undertaken a 25-day fast and secured the assurance, adding that his sacrifice deserved national recognition.

“Therefore, I appeal that he be awarded the Bharat Ratna during his lifetime,” the letter stated.

The organisation also conveyed its wishes for the Prime Minister’s good health and long life at the end of the letter.

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