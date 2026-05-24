Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) seeks comprehensive ‘rail meet’  to improve intra-state connectivity

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) has appeal Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, seeking urgent steps to strengthen intra-state railway connectivity across the state through a comprehensive "Rail Meet" involving all major stakeholders.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, ARPA general secretary, Dipankar Sharma, highlighted the growing hardships faced by passengers travelling within Assam despite the state being well connected with several long-distance trains to other parts of the country.

Sharma pointed out that while passengers from distant states can easily reach Guwahati or Dibrugarh, residents of Assam continue to struggle with convenient railway travel between districts such as Dibrugarh to Tezpur (Dekargaon), Tinsukia to Dhubri, and between Upper Assam and Lower Assam.

He stressed that the absence of sufficient inter-district passenger trains, unsuitable train timings, lack of regional commuter services and inadequate integrated rail planning have severely affected daily commuters, students, patients, traders, office-goers and senior citizens.

Among the major concerns raised were excessive travel time, growing dependence on costly road transport, under-utilisation of railway infrastructure and weak economic and social integration among different regions of the state.

He urged the Assam Government to organise a detailed consultation or "Rail Meet" with officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway, representatives of rail passenger associations including the Assam Rail Passengers Association, public representatives, trade bodies, educational institutions, transport experts and civil society organisations.

The proposed consultation is expected to discuss a long-term roadmap for modernising intra-state railway services in Assam. Key suggestions included introduction of MEMU and DEMU passenger trains connecting districts, faster daytime intercity rail services, and development of strategic passenger terminals and better synchronisation of train timings for public convenience.

He further emphasised the need to strengthen railway connectivity among Upper Assam, Central Assam, Lower Assam and the Barak Valley region.

Describing railways as the most affordable and environmentally sustainable mode of transport for Assam's geographically elongated landscape, Sharma stated that an efficient intra-state rail network could significantly boost economic growth, tourism, employment opportunities and social integration across the state.

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