Dibrugarh town railway station likely to reopen by July-end: Railway officials

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: After remaining closed for several years due to extensive upgradation and electrification works, the historic Dibrugarh town railway station is likely to resume operations by the end of July, railway officials said on Saturday.

Tinsukia Division Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) Ajay Pradhan visited the station along with senior railway officials to review the ongoing infrastructure and electrification works. During the inspection, officials assessed the progress of railway electrification, signalling systems, and passenger facility development at the station.

Speaking to reporters, Pradhan said that the electrification work from Chaulkhowa to Dibrugarh town station is progressing steadily and is expected to be completed soon. He added that the railway administration is making all efforts to restart train services from the station by the end of July.

“The station remained closed for a prolonged period because of major infrastructure works, including the reconstruction of the Thana Chariali–Mankata Road Over Bridge (ROB), whose height was inadequate for railway electrification,” Pradhan said.

He clarified that the ROB was demolished and rebuilt according to required specifications and that electrification work beneath the bridge has already been completed.

Rejecting reports circulating on social media about fresh technical hurdles, the ADRM stated that there are currently no major obstacles in the electrification process.

Pradhan further informed that several old signalling and safety installations had deteriorated during the long closure period and are now being replaced and upgraded.

He also announced that work on a new station building equipped with modern signalling systems, improved waiting halls, and enhanced passenger amenities will begin shortly.

However, he clarified that the construction of the new station building and the resumption of train operations are independent projects and will continue simultaneously.

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