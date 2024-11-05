Assam: Rapid Visual Screening Workshop Held in Kamrup District

A correspondent

Rangia: The District Disaster Management Authority, Kamrup in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority has organized a two-day workshop from Monday for engineers on *Rapid Visual Screening* at the conference hall of PWD IB, Amingaon under Kamrup District.

The training was inaugurated by Deba Kumar Mishra, District Commissioner, Kamrup . Sujata Gogoi, ADC, Kamrup & CEO, DDMA Kamrup, Engineering Consultant, ASDMA, DPO, DDMA, Kamrup and officers from different departments participated the two days workshop. During his speech, the District Commissioner, Kamrup spoke about the importance of Rapid Visual Screening (RVS) as a quick method for evaluating a building’s seismic resistance without structural calculations and it’s usefulness to classify buildings into those that need detailed investigation.

