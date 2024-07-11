AASU Tezpur Honors meritorious students of HS and HSLC Performers

Tezpur: All Assam Students Union, Tezpur Sadar Anchalik unit on Wednesday organized a special felicitation ceremony at Jatia Swahid Bakori Tezpur to felicitate the top performers of the district in the recently declared HS and HSLC examination. The meeting was presided over by Sonitpur District Students’ Union president Abhijit Nath. It was also graced by the presence of Assam Sena and Assam Unnati Sabha leaders along with central officials and Chief Adviser of AASU, Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, participated as the chief guest.

Attending the programme Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya emphasized the need for the government to adopt special measures to protect the Assamese language and Assamese medium schools in Assam. Bhattacharya called for the government to launch a career counselling programme based on the new education policy and to form a special committee of former educators to provide proper guidance for the future of talented students. He also demanded that the government address the shortage of teachers in Assamese medium schools. Additionally, Bhattacharya highlighted the importance of establishing a research center for medicinal plants and a flood research center to ensure the future safety of lives and property affected by floods in the state. He urged the government to withdraw the controversial PRC announcement.

Also Read: Darrang Divas Celebrates 131st Birth Anniversary of Pandit Dineswar Sarma with Tributes from Eminent Personalities

Also Watch: