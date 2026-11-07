Assam records sharp decline in maternal deaths from sepsis after infection-control measures

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam recorded a sharp decline in maternal deaths attributed to sepsis, with the share falling from 21 per cent in July 2026 to 8 per cent in October 2026 following strengthened infection prevention and control measures across public healthcare facilities.

Recognising the progress, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare invited Assam to share its infection-control model with other states reporting high maternal deaths due to sepsis. The state was scheduled to present its experience during a virtual discussion on November 6.

The State Health and Family Welfare Department introduced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) and a digital Infection Prevention and Control Mechanism (IPCM) monitoring portal. Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal formally launched the initiatives.

The SOPs covered labour rooms, maternity operation theatres, postnatal wards, Special Newborn Care Units and Newborn Stabilisation Units to improve hygiene, minimise hospital-acquired infections and ensure safer care for mothers and newborns.

The IPCM portal enabled real-time monitoring of cleaning activities, autoclave quality control, microbial surveillance, Hospital Infection Control Committee activities and facility-wise compliance. It also helped identify gaps and ensure timely corrective measures.

Singhal commended doctors, nurses, frontline health workers and the National Health Mission team for their efforts and reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening infection prevention, early detection and effective treatment.

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