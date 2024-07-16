Assam: Redevelopment works of railway station going on

GUWAHATI: In a bid to further enhance rail facilities in Northeast and Assam, Rs. 10,369 crore have been allocated in the interim Budget 2024-25 for Railway infrastructure projects. Under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), 60 stations in Northeast are being redeveloped with world class modern amenities/facilities. Among the selected railway stations, Dhemaji railway station in Assam will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs. 06.34 crore. The revamping of this station will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the nearby areas.

Dhemaji railway station is an important station of Assam that serves the Dhemaji town and comes under Tinsukia Division of NFR. Significant physical progress has been achieved of the various ongoing and proposed redevelopment works of the station.

Moreover, planning of 12m wide FOBs with retail kiosk & other elements of passenger amenities are submitted. New FOBs will be provided along with lifts so that each platform and parts of the station is well and efficiently connected with easy accessibility. FOBs locations have been decided and a separate master plan is also being prepared for the benefit of Divyangjan. New toilet block will be constructed separately for male and female passengers along with other amenities. The platform layout, signage plan, drainage plan, cable route plan etc. are being done. The station will also have provisions & facilities for rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plant, electric substations, EI building and Solar plant. Proper lighting with signages will be provided to make the station premises totally safe and easily accessible for each class of passengers. Improved parking facilities with beautification of circulating area are also planned. Separate Entry -Exit path will be developed, which will offer improved accessibility for passengers.

The upgrade of this station will lead to creation of new avenues which will lead to new employment, business opportunity and ease of travel for passengers. The upgraded station will act as the centre for socio economic activities of the nearby thus promoting both connectivity and economic growth, stated a press release.

Also Read: N.F. Railway earns more than Rs. 25 crore from parcel loading during 1st quarter of 2024 (sentinelassam.com)