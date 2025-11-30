Assam renames ‘Raj Bhavan’ to ‘Lok Bhavan’ following Centre’s directive

GUWAHATI: Assam has officially renamed “Raj Bhavan, Assam” as “Lok Bhavan, Assam” after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a directive on Saturday to bring uniformity to the titles of Governors’ offices across the country. The move followed a recommendation made during the Governors’ Conference in 2024 and a subsequent communique from the Ministry on November 25. Under the revised nomenclature, all Raj Bhavans are to be known as “Lok Bhavan”, while the offices of Lieutenant Governors are to be referred to as “Lok Niwas”. The Assam government confirmed that the new designation had come into immediate effect, stated a press release.

