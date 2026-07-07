Assam Reshuffles In-Charge Heads of GMCH, Nalbari and Nagaon Medical Colleges

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government’s Medical Education and Research Department has reshuffled the in-charge Principal-cum-Chief Superintendents of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nalbari Medical College and Hospital, and Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.

According to a notification issued by the department, Prof. (Dr.) Achyut Chandra Baishya, Professor of Community Medicine (SPM) at GMCH, has been assigned the additional charge of Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (In-Charge) of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital with immediate effect and until further orders. Simultaneously, the department has relieved him of his charge as Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (In-Charge) of GMCH.

In a corresponding order, Prof. (Dr.) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, Professor of Pharmacology at Nalbari Medical College and Hospital, has been given the additional charge of Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (In-Charge) of GMCH with immediate effect and until further orders. The department has also relieved him of his charge as Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (In-Charge) of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital.

The department has also entrusted Prof. (Dr.) Purujit Choudhury with the additional responsibility of Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (In-Charge) of Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.

Prof. (Dr.) Purujit Choudhury, who is currently serving as Professor in the Department of Surgery at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, will assume the additional charge with immediate effect in the interest of public service.

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