GMCH Orders Internal Probe into Alleged Medication Error After Patient’s Condition Worsens

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has ordered an internal inquiry into an alleged case of medical negligence after a fever patient was reportedly administered injections meant for a kidney patient, leading to a deterioration in her condition.

The incident came to light after the family of Kavita Deka, who had been admitted to GMCH with a fever, alleged that a nursing intern mistakenly administered three injections prescribed for another patient suffering from a kidney ailment. The family claimed that Deka’s condition worsened following the medication error.

Responding to the allegations, GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury confirmed that the hospital has constituted an internal inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to Dr Choudhury, the error occurred during a busy night shift when the hospital was witnessing an unusually high inflow of patients over the past several days.

“At the time of the incident, a nursing intern was on duty, and the two patients were admitted to adjacent beds. Unfortunately, the nursing intern failed to identify the correct bed number and mistakenly administered the injections to the wrong patient,” he said.

The Superintendent said the hospital acted immediately after the mistake was detected.

“The nursing intern responsible for the error has been relieved of her duties,” Dr Choudhury said, adding that Head Nurse Minakshi Duwara was supervising the ward during the shift when the incident took place. The inquiry committee has been tasked with examining the sequence of events, verifying whether standard operating procedures and patient identification protocols were followed, and fixing responsibility if lapses are established.

Hospital authorities said the findings of the inquiry would determine the next course of action.

GMCH also stated that nursing personnel receive regular professional training. However, in the wake of the incident, the administration has decided to introduce additional skill-based training programmes for nursing staff to strengthen patient safety measures and minimise the risk of similar medication errors in the future.

The incident has raised concerns over patient safety and adherence to medication administration protocols at one of Assam’s premier government hospitals, with the inquiry expected to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the alleged lapse.

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