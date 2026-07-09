Assam Revamps Nijut Moina, Launches Nijut Babu Scheme for Higher Education

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has introduced revised guidelines for the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Moina Aasoni (MMNMA) and launched the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni (MMNBA), expanding financial assistance for students pursuing higher education across the state.

The Higher Education Department issued two separate Office Memorandums detailing the eligibility criteria, financial benefits and implementation mechanism for both flagship schemes aimed at improving access to higher education, reducing dropout rates and promoting gender-inclusive educational support.

The revised MMNMA, announced in the 2024-25 State Budget, will continue to provide monthly financial assistance to eligible girl students studying in government higher secondary schools, government and venture colleges, central universities, approved venture educational institutions and government polytechnic institutes. Students enrolled in private institutions will not be covered.

Under this scheme, Higher Secondary students will receive Rs 800 per month, undergraduate students Rs 1,250 per month, and postgraduate students Rs 2,500 per month for up to 10 months in an academic year. Polytechnic students will receive Rs 800 per month in the first two years and Rs 1,250 per month in the third year. No assistance will be paid during summer and winter vacations, including June and July.

The revised guidelines introduce several new eligibility conditions. The scheme is open to all domiciled girl students in Assam irrespective of economic status. However, married girls will generally not be eligible except those pursuing postgraduate and B.Ed. courses. Daughters of Ministers, Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly have also been excluded.

A major policy change will come into effect from the 2027-28 academic session, when eligible students pursuing higher secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate courses will have to choose between the Fee Waiver Scheme and MMNMA, as benefits under both schemes cannot be availed simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the government has launched the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu Aasoni (MMNBA), a new financial assistance scheme for male students from economically weaker families enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses in government and provincialised higher educational institutions.

Eligible undergraduate students will receive Rs 1,000 per month, while postgraduate students will receive Rs 2,000 per month for up to 10 months in an academic year through the Aadhaar-enabled DBT system. No assistance will be paid during vacation months, including June and July.

To qualify, applicants must be permanent residents of Assam, belong to families with an annual income below Rs 4 lakh, be admitted under the government’s Fee Waiver Scheme and be regular students.

For both MMNMA and MMNBA schemes, married undergraduate students will not be eligible. Students opting for the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award (Scooter Scheme) and postgraduate students already receiving assistance under the Chief Minister’s Jibon Prerana Scheme have also been excluded from the scheme.

To continue receiving assistance, beneficiaries of both the schemes must maintain at least 70 per cent attendance, follow institutional rules and avoid misconduct such as ragging, cheating or vandalism. Applications will be processed through educational institutions, while Aadhaar and Aadhaar-linked bank accounts have been made mandatory for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

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