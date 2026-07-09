Tribute to Beloved Biju Jethi, Remembered for Her Kindness and Warm Hospitality

Death is the ultimate truth and is absolutely inevitable. Our beloved Biju Jethi was no exception to this ultimate end of life.

Biju Deka was the wife of Late Keshab Chandra Deka, a retired Superintendent Engineer of the PWD, Government of Assam, and a resident of Sundarpur Byelane, adjacent to R.G. Baruah Road, Guwahati. She departed for her heavenly abode on 27 June 2026 at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

She was an amiable, soft-spoken and kind-hearted person with an affectionate nature and a warm disposition. Biju Jethi always remained calm and composed and possessed a strong personality. Her loving and caring attitude towards everyone endeared her to all. She was well known for her warm hospitality and always delighted guests and visitors by serving a variety of delicious dishes and meals prepared by her own hands.

She was loved by her family members, neighbours and well-wishers. She also shared a close association with the Sundarpur Rajahowa Naamghar, where she was deeply respected and loved by the devotees.

She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law—Diganta Deka, Simanta Deka (Raju), Pallabi Deka and Suranjana Deka (Rinki); her only daughter, Monika Deka Talukdar (Juri); and her four grandchildren—Dhritiman, Dr Trishanir, Manjit and Abhigyan, besides a large number of relatives.

On the occasion of her Addya Sraddha, to be observed today, 9 July 2026 (Thursday), I pay my tearful tribute to our beloved Biju Jethi. I pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to her noble departed soul and convey my deepest condolences to her bereaved family.

Dr Satyajit Das (Kunu)

Nephew

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