Assam: Rights body seeks probe into Dhubri NGO, demands legal action

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The International Human Rights Organization, Assam State, demanded a high-level inquiry and immediate legal action against an NGO in Dhubri, alleging corruption and criminal activities by its president.

Addressing a press conference at the Dispur Press Club, the organisation's North-East Coordinator, Nurul Amin, alleged that Abu Naser Jelani, president of the NGO Udayan, had misused the organisation for personal gain. He claimed Jelani had previously been arrested in 2012 and 2022 in separate criminal cases and alleged that he used RTI applications to harass and blackmail people.

The organisation demanded an investigation into how a person facing criminal cases continued to run an NGO, sought the blacklisting of Udayan, cancellation of Jelani's bail and constitution of a high-level inquiry. It also urged the government and anti-corruption agencies to take strict legal action against corruption and said it would monitor further action by Dhubri Police.

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