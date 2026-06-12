Assam: Dibrugarh legal fraternity questions police action in advocate assault case

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The alleged assault on Advocate Rajesh Kesari inside the Dibrugarh Bar Association premises has taken a new turn, with lawyers alleging that the attack was pre-planned and expressing concerns over the police investigation. Kesari was reportedly assaulted by his client, Ganga Sagar Paswan alias Gama Paswan, triggering outrage among members of the legal fraternity.

Addressing the media, Dibrugarh Bar Association General Secretary Satyabarta Sarma claimed the incident appeared to be a coordinated attack rather than a spontaneous altercation. According to advocates, the accused was accompanied by another person who allegedly recorded the assault on a mobile phone.

Lawyers alleged that Kesari suffered severe blows to his neck and upper body and that timely intervention by fellow advocates prevented more serious consequences. They argued that the case should be examined from the perspective of a more serious offence and questioned why the alleged premeditated nature of the attack, the role of the person filming the incident, and the extent of the injuries were not adequately considered during the initial investigation.

Sarma further stated that the investigation had failed to inspire confidence among advocates and called for a thorough review by senior authorities. Members of the Bar also raised concerns over reports that the accused secured bail and demanded greater transparency in the handling of the case.

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