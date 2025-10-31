Assam: ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Set to Release Today Across State

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As the whole of Assam continues to reel under the immense sorrow of losing its most beloved son, Zubeen Garg, the air across the state is once again filled with his spirit — this time through his dream project, Roi Roi Binale, which is set to release on October 31.

In an emotional gathering on Thursday, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the music legend, along with singer Palmee Borthakur and several other prominent personalities, visited Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur to review the site for the proposed memorial dedicated to the icon.

Fighting back tears, Garima shared her emotions with the media, saying: “Finally, Zubeen’s dream is coming true. It’s heartbreaking that he isn’t here to see it with his own eyes. If he were, he would have been so happy. But I believe, wherever he is, he’s watching and smiling, seeing his dream fulfilled.”

She added with deep emotion, “I’m still not ready to watch the film, but I will have to. We urge everyone who loved Zubeen to support this film — please watch it and help keep his legacy alive.”

The upcoming release of Roi Roi Binale has already made history, with the Assam Government declaring that no other film will be screened across the state from October 31 onwards, turning every theatre into a space of collective remembrance.

Garima expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Assam Cabinet for their decision to donate the state’s SGST share from the film to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation, a charitable trust founded by Zubeen himself.

“I’m thankful to the government for this gesture. We will continue working for the welfare of the needy through the Foundation, just as Zubeen always did. Whether in healthcare or education, we’ll ensure help reaches those who need it most,” she said.

Recalling Zubeen’s compassionate nature, Garima said the Kalaguru Artist Foundation was born out of Zubeen’s love for people and his deep sense of responsibility towards society.

“Zubeen started the Foundation with his own earnings — from football matches, stage performances and awards. He wanted to use his fame and fortune to uplift others. Through this Foundation, he played football, engaged in social work and helped people in need. Even in his absence, we will carry his mission forward,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion.

As Assam readies itself for Friday, when the lights dim and Roi Roi Binale begins to play, the words of Garima resonate across hearts —

“He’s watching from above, smiling, as his dream comes alive once more.”

