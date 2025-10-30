Assam Govt to Donate State Tax from Roi Roi Binale to Zubeen’s Kalaguru Foundation

Guwahati: Chief Minister of Assam on Wednesday, October 29, announced that, as a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the Assam government will donate its entire share of Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collected from Roi Roi Binale, the last film associated with the late legendary singer, to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation.

Addressing the media after the Assam Cabinet Meeting, CM Sarma said, “Since entertainment tax does not exist in Assam and GST is collected by the Centre, the state’s share of the GST is 9% from tickets above Rs.100 and 2.5% from tickets below Rs.100 will be handed over to Zubeen’s foundation.”

The Kalaguru Artist Foundation, established by Zubeen Garg, has long been a beacon of hope for struggling artists, students and disaster-affected families. CM Sarma emphasised that the gesture is a meaningful way to carry forward Zubeen’s humanitarian legacy.

“This is not just an announcement, it is our way of ensuring that Zubeen’s spirit continues to guide Assam’s cultural journey,” he said.

The Chief Minister further noted that Roi Roi Binale, releasing tomorrow, October 31, stands as a film of love, memory and unfinished dreams symbolising Zubeen Garg’s eternal bond with Assam.

With this move, the Assam government has transformed emotional remembrance into concrete action, turning state policy into a heartfelt tribute to one of the state’s greatest sons.