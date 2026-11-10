Assam School hackathon online assessment to be held on Nov 17, 18

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The school-level online assessment of the Assam School Hackathon 2026 will be conducted on November 17 and 18, with a total of 12,186 participants having taken part in the ongoing school-level bootcamp. According to a notification issued by Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA), the assessment will be conducted category-wise. Students in the Emerging category (Classes IX and X) will appear for the assessment on November 17. The Advanced category (Classes XI and XII) will take the assessment on the same day. Meanwhile, participants in the Innovative category (Classes VI to VIII) will appear on November 18.

The assessment will be conducted entirely online, and schools have been instructed to arrange laptops, desktops or netbooks for each team. Existing ICT facilities available in schools may also be utilised. All participating teams must take the assessment in front of a web camera. Schools have been directed to engage one invigilator for the examination, while mentors will not be allowed inside the examination hall.

A mock test will be conducted on November 13 to familiarise participants with the assessment process.

The District Programme Officers (CP & SFG), who are the nodal officers for the programme, have been directed to inform the concerned schools and ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for the smooth conduct of the assessment. The instructions have been circulated to Additional District Commissioners (Education), District Mission Coordinators, Inspectors of Schools and District Elementary Education Officers across the state.