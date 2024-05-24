Assam: School timings changed for heatwave in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In light of the heatwave-like conditions prevailing in the state, several districts, including Kamrup (Metro), have announced changes in school timings to protect the students from any health issues arising from the heat.

In communiqués to the principal, headmaster, or head teacher of schools, the Inspectors of Schools and District Elementary Education Officer in other districts and the District Mission Co-ordinator, SSA, for Kamrup (M) issued instructions on school timing changes, ringing of the water bell, and morning assembly in their respective schools. The letters issued by the relevant authority said that excessive heat from last week has created concerns for the health of the students, as sweating, headaches, and other health issues may occur. In order to avoid any ‘untoward incident’ among students, the letters said that drinking sufficient water is necessary.

The letter issued by the Inspector of Schools cum Mission Director of SSA instructs the principal, headmaster, or head teacher of schools in Kamrup (Metro) district to ring the water bell three times every day during school hours in order to ensure that every student drinks sufficient water and keeps themselves hydrated. It was also instructed to arrange the morning assembly inside the classroom or on the school veranda rather than in an open space or field.

With the temperature crossing over 37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the school timings (both government and private) in Lakhimpur district have been rescheduled with effect from May 23. This was stated in a letter issued by the Inspector of Schools, Lakhimpur district.

The letter also announced the new timings of the schools in the district, which are as follows: Lower Primary Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.; Middle English Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools: 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In Jorhat, Nagaon, and Majuli, the school timings have been changed as follows: Lower Primary Schools: 8.00 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Middle English Schools/Upper Primary Schools: 8.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.; and High Schools and Higher Secondary Schools: 8.00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The morning assembly should be held at 8 a.m. at the usual place, it was stated. In Jorhat, the change in school timing will come into effect on June 1, in Nagaon on May 23, and in Majuli on May 27.

