Assam: Schools asked to report damage from cyclone Remal in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Following the reports from the India Meteorological Department in respect of cyclonic storm Remal, the Inspector of Schools for Kamrup Metropolitan District has ordered all the School Management and Development Committees of the schools (both government and private) under Kamrup Metropolitan District to report to his office in case of any damage taken place to school premises or closure of roads due to the fall of branches of any tree or water stagnation, which hampers the smooth conduct of normal class transactions.

Schools have been ordered to inform the officer to take an immediate decision regarding the continuation of normal classes or the closure of classes. The authority will decide on the basis of the situation on that particular day. This decision was taken after a discussion with the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro District, and the order comes into force with immediate effect.

