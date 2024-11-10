Assam: Security Guard Loses Life in Mysterious Fall in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A heartbreaking incident occurred in Guwahati’s Chandmari area on Friday night, claiming the life of a 26-year-old Bikash Adhikari. The young security guard, employed at a hotel in Paltan Bazaar, was enjoying a night out with friends at a local lodge.

Around 12:30 a.m., Bikash allegedly fell from the third floor of the building, but the CCTV footage suggests he may have deliberately jumped from the balcony, hinting at a possible suicide attempt. Bikash’s friends, who were with him that night, are being questioned by the police as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities are working to piece together the events leading up to the tragic incident.

