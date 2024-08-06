Assam: Sonapur SSB 1st Battalion conducts plantation drive in state

SONAPUR: The 1st Battalion SSB Sonapur and its field boys conducted a plantation drive at VIP Road Morigaon, Sankardev Sishu Niketan High School, Morowa, Nalbari and Dakshin Guwahati Senior Secondary School, Sualkuchi, Guwahati under the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2024 with the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiated by Government of Assam to achieve 3 crore saplings from August 1 to August 15 , 2024.

Planting more saplings will help to restore the environment, thus decreasing pollution significantly. It encourages public participation to ensure success. The school students along with teaching staff and local villagers participated in the event. A total number of 830 saplings were planted on Monday, stated a press release.

