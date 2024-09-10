Assam special recruitment drive: Duplicity found in 62 teachers’ applications

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A special recruitment drive to regularize the posts of contractual teachers has been going on. During the drive, 62 applications were found with duplicity in the verification process.

The re-verification of 5,704 applications of contractual teacher candidates was held off due to certain reasons. Now, the re-verification has been completed. Out of the 5,704 applications, the re-verification of 5,620 applications, including 766 from the Sixth Schedule Areas, has been cleared.

However, 62 applications were removed from the list due to duplicity. The appointment letters of the candidates, whose re-verification was cleared, have been uploaded on the website dee.assam.gov.in by the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE).

The 766 appointment letters of the Sixth Schedule Areas will be given to the candidates by the Autonomous Council Authority. A total of 22 candidates are still pending for the finalization process.

Meanwhile, DEE asked all the District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to submit the vacancy details of LP (Lower Primary) and UP (Upper Primary) school teachers and Grade III, i.e., junior assistants, statistical assistants, and Grade IV posts in DEEO and DIS (District Information System) and BEEO (Block Elementary Education Officer) and schools for the period between July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025 within the period of September 19. DEE also asked to arrange a meeting regarding the vacancy between DIS, BEEO with the head teachers and headmasters of the schools.

Earlier, DEE published advertisement on December 26, 2023, to fill-up 5,550 vacant posts – 3,800 lower primary (LP) and 1750 upper primary teacher posts. The application verification process has been going on for the 5,550 vacant pots.

