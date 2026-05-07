Assam: SSA directs exposure visits for Anganwadi children to primary schools

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) has issued an official directive to all District Mission Coordinators across the state to organize exposure visits for children aged 5–6 years from nearby Anganwadi Centres to primary schools in June 2026. The order aims to strengthen coordination between Anganwadi Centres under the Social Welfare Department and primary schools under the School Education Department.

According to the notification, the initiative follows discussions held during the 5th National Conference of Chief Secretaries in November 2025, where emphasis was placed on improving convergence between early childhood education and formal schooling. As part of the programme, children enrolled in Anganwadi Centres will visit nearby mapped primary schools along with their parents or guardians. The exposure visits aim to improve school readiness and ensure a smoother transition from pre-school education to formal schooling.

Key activities planned under the initiative include identification of nearby primary schools linked to Anganwadi Centres; exposure visits at least twice a year for Anganwadi children aged 5–6 years; interaction sessions among children, parents, and school teachers; and storytelling, classroom observation, confidence-building activities, and familiarisation with school environments.

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