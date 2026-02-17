Assam: SSB and NDRF conduct joint disaster awareness exercise in Sonapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion SSB Sonapur and the 1st Battalion National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) of BSF, Athgaon, Guwahati, conducted a joint community awareness exercise at Dhangiri Ground near Toll Tax in Sonapur on Monday to enhance disaster preparedness and community resilience.

The teams demonstrated rescue techniques, including CPR, safe evacuation procedures and the use of fire extinguishers, focusing on earthquake and fire safety as well as first aid during natural calamities. Villagers and schoolchildren from border areas participated in the exercise.

The initiative aimed to strengthen civil-military coordination and improve response mechanisms of border guarding forces in collaboration with specialized disaster response agencies.

Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Salutes NDRF’s Lifesaving Role on Raising Day