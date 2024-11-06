Assam: SSB DG Amrit Mohan Prasad visits Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati

Guwahati: IPS, Director General, SSB, Amrit Mohan Prasad visited Frontier Headquarters Guwahati. The program commenced with a splendid Guard of Honour to the Director General.

A review meeting was held with Inspector General, Frontier Guwahati and all Field Commanders. During the meeting, the Director General passed on necessary instructions emphasizing upon operational activities, structural development in BOPs and Battalions. He also expressed concerns about developmental activities being conducted by SSB for border populace. Director General, SSB interacted with the troops through Sainik Sammelan and said that more steps will be taken for the welfare of the force personnel. He emphasized on physical fitness, sports activities and adopting a disciplined lifestyle. Sudhir Verma, Inspector General welcomed the Director General and thanked him for visiting Frontier Guwahati and benign guidance, a press release stated.

