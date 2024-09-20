SSB and Wildlife Officials Seize Elephant Molar Teeth, Apprehend Suspect in Udalguri District

Kumarikata: The Nalapara border outpost of 24th Bn Sashastra Seema Bal, Rangia conducted a joint operation with Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajagarh. During this joint operation, the joint operation team apprehended a person named Rajen Minz with elephant molar teeth weighing 03.060 kg near Borangajuli Khuti village in Udalguri district. After documentation, the seized items with the apprehended person has been handed over to Bornadi Wildlife Sanctuary, Rajagarh. 24thBn SSB is always working diligently to stop any kind of illegal smuggling/activity along the border in its area of responsibility and is keeping a close watch on all types of activities happening along the border to safeguard the border and the citizens residing along it, stated a press release.

