Assam: SSB DIG urges border women to embrace skill development for self-reliance

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of SSB Sector Headquarters, Rangia, Manoj Kumar encouraged women from border villages to become self-reliant through skill development during his visit to BOP Patkijuli under the 64th Battalion, SSB, Barama on Thursday.

He interacted with trainees and instructors of a 30-day basic tailoring training programme being conducted by the 64th Battalion in collaboration with Khadi Gramodyog Vidyalaya, Kumarikata for 30 women from border villages.

Kumar urged the participants to complete the training with dedication and use the skills to generate sustainable livelihoods and contribute to the welfare of their families and society. He said such programmes played an important role in promoting the social and economic empowerment of women in border areas.

The programme was attended by Commandant Anuj Kumar, Assistant Commandant Prashant Kumar, Inspector (GD) Jitendra Kumar Singh, trainees and representatives of Khadi Gramodyog Vidyalaya. The 64th Battalion said it would continue organising welfare and skill development initiatives for border communities.

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