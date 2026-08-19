Assam: SSB Empowers Border Women with Tailoring Skills to Boost Self-Employment

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 64th Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Barama, concluded a Basic Tailoring Training Programme at Border Out Post (BOP) Patkijuli under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) 2026–27. A total of 36 women from villages under the jurisdiction of BOPs Daranga, Patkijuli, Sukanjuli and Paschim Amrari participated in the programme, which aimed to equip women in border areas with tailoring skills and promote self-employment and economic self-reliance. Commandant Anuj Kumar, who attended the closing ceremony as chief guest, encouraged the participants to form Self-Help Groups and use their skills to create livelihood opportunities. The participants also shared feedback on the training. SSB said certificates would be provided to those who successfully completed the programme to help them pursue employment and self-employment opportunities locally.

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