Assam: SSB Sonapur rescues injured rickshaw passengers near Kapila Bridge

GUWAHATI: A road accident occurred on Friday after an auto-rickshaw collided with a pig on the National Highway near Kapila Bridge, around four kilometres from Morigaon, injuring all eight passengers on board.

The vehicle, carrying three women, three men, and two children, sustained serious injuries from the collision. Upon receiving information about the incident, troops from the 1st Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sonapur escort vehicle of the IG SSB immediately rushed to the scene. They efficiently rescued the passengers and administered first aid to the injured.

An ambulance was escorted to the nearest hospital to ensure the victims received further medical care without delay. The immediate and organized intervention by SSB personnel was praised for providing timely and critical assistance, potentially preventing more severe consequences from the accident.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution while travelling on the highway, noting the risk of stray animals entering the road, and have commended the SSB troops for their swift action in managing the emergency.

