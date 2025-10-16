Rangia SSB seizes timber and van along Indo-Bhutan border, two arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The 24th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Rangia, seized 77.56 cubic feet of Makrisal timber and a pick-up van from the Indian side during a joint operation conducted by the SSB Border Outpost, Guiden Chowk, and the Forest Department, Kumarikata, along the India-Bhutan border under the leadership of Inspector Gunindra Das.

The team apprehended two individuals in this regard. The operation was carried out under the guidance of H. K. Gupta, Commandant, 24th Battalion, SSB Rangia, with assistance from Assistant Sub-Inspector Pranab Roy of the Border Outpost, Guiden Chowk, Constable Greenson Rongmei, and Rajen Chhetri from the Forest Department, Kumarikata.

The 24th Battalion, SSB Rangia, continues to conduct such operations to protect the Indo-Bhutan border and, with the cooperation of local citizens, regularly holds meetings to encourage them to report any criminal or smuggling activities to the nearest SSB outpost or battalion headquarters.

Also Read: Rangia: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) completes computer training course successfully