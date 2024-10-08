Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Probes Kokrajhar Abuse

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR), headed by the Chairperson Shyamal Saikia, along with members Rilanjana Talukdar and Moushumi Brahma, visited Kokrajhar district on October 5 and October 6, took stock, and inquired about two different incidents related to Boro Bhadeyaguri L.P. School and Mount Olive School, Debitola) under Kokrajhar district.

The commission took suo motu cognizance to the news article published in an Assamese daily, on September 24, that a minor girl about 12 years old was sexually assaulted by the headmaster, namely Omar Ali of Bodo Bhadeyaguri Primary School, Kokrajhar district. The commission visited the school on October 5 to understand the extent of the violation, and provide immediate support to the victims. It was alleged that along with the above mentioned girl, 4 other girls of about 12–13 years old have also been sexually assaulted by the headmaster. The team also interacted with the mothers of the victims and the president of the school committee.

The commission had also taken sou moto cognizance in connection with the incident published in a newspaper regarding the attempted religious conversion of five minor girls of Mount Olive School in Debitola, Kazigaon, Kokrajhar district. The commission met the victims and learnt about the situation, as well as visited the concerned school and discussed the matter with one of the class teachers, the principal, and the vice principal, who were not present in the school. They also attended the public gatherings and inquired about the incident in details.

