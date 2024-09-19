ASCPCR Chairperson Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia Leads Child Protection Review and Sensitization Meeting in Sonitpur

Tezpur: Dr. Shyamal Prasad Saikia, IPS (Retd.) Chairperson, Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Survey along with Ajoy Kumar Dutta and Rilanjana Talukdar, Members of ASCPCR, Additional District Commissioner (Social Welfare) Kabita Kakati Konwar held a review meeting and a sensitization programme on child protection issues with key officials of all concerned line departments of Sonitpur district at the new conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Sonitpur.

The chairperson Dr. Saikia asked the Heads of the Department of the concerned line departments to apprise the meeting about the latest status of various child rights related matters looked after by them. Accordingly, Additional SP (Crime) Moushumi Kalita enumerated on the number of POCSO cases of the district and Assistant Labour Commissioner highlighted upon the number of rescued child labourers and related cases, Inspector of Schools provided a brief on the various programmes undertaken regarding out of school children. The Commission highlighted many important issues related to child rights including proper categorisation and rehabilitation of rescued children, never enrolled children, vulnerability of children with regards to drug abuse and HIV AIDS, coordination between departments and other such matters. Health department and transport department provided report on the ongoing works under them and transport department officials were directed to strictly look into the matter of underage driving.

JDHS Dr. Rupak Baruah, Officials of District Child Protection Unit, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Mridusmita Dutta, Technical Consultant, ASCPCR, officials of District Child Welfare Committee along with other concerned stakeholders were present in the programme.

