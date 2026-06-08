Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Reviews Child Helpline 1098 Operations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a continued effort to monitor and strengthen child protection mechanisms across Assam, a delegation from the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) visited the Women and Child Development (WCD) Control Room, Assam, on June 5 to assess the functioning of critical child protection helpline services.

The delegation was led by Rilanjana Talukdar, Member of ASCPCR, and accompanied by Technical Consultant Jaydip Phukan. During the visit, the team conducted a detailed review of the operations of the Integrated Child Helpline (1098), which serves as a key emergency response mechanism for children in distress.

According to officials, the delegation observed that the Control Room is being maintained in a highly professional and systematic manner. The monitoring mechanisms, documentation processes and digital record-keeping systems, including Excel-based reporting, were found to be well organised and efficiently managed.

The visiting team also interacted with Helpline Administrator Rajib Nath, who provided an overview of the helpline’s operational framework. He explained the call management procedures, case-tracking systems and inter-departmental coordination mechanisms adopted to ensure timely intervention and assistance for women and children requiring support and protection.

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