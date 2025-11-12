Assam State Commission for Women Launches ‘Vishwas Yatra’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major initiative to advance women's safety, dignity, and empowerment, the Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) announced the launch of Vishwas Yatra, a statewide awareness bike rally aimed at promoting gender equality and preventing violence against women.

Organized with support from the Department of Women and Child Development, Government of Assam, and the State Hub for Empowerment of Women (SANKALP: Hub) as the technical partner, the Yatra is set to begin on November 12, 2025 from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati. The rally will pass through Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, and Jorhat districts before concluding on November 15, 2025. Subsequent phases will cover the remaining districts of the state.

Officials from the Commission said the rally aims to spread the message of "Safety, Dignity, and Empowerment for Every Woman." Women bikers, local officials, social workers, and volunteers will take part in the event, holding awareness programmes and interactions in schools, colleges, and community centres along the route.

Popular YouTubers Bikash Chetry and Bhagyashree Borah will lead the rally, lending their social influence to the cause. At every district stop, the Commission will meet with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to discuss local challenges and strategies for improving women's safety.

