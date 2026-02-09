Assam State Electricity Supply Workers’ Union holds 62nd biennial state conference at Kokrajhar University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 62nd biennial state conference of the Assam State Electricity Supply Workers’ Union was held from February 5 to 7 at the MMB Auditorium of Kokrajhar University (KU), with the participation of over 200 delegates from across Assam. The conference began with the hoisting of the union’s red flag by Nayanjyoti Chakraborty and tributes to martyrs.

Inaugurating the delegate session, Arindam Roy, Vice President of the Electricity Employees Federation of India, spoke against the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025 and the privatization of the power sector, while CITU Vice President Ashit Dutta criticized the Centre’s labour policies and appealed for support to the nationwide strike on February 12. General Secretary-in-charge Nurul Islam Talukdar presented the organizational report and Treasurer Rituraj Sinha placed the statement of accounts, both of which were approved after deliberations.

The conference adopted resolutions demanding withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, scrapping of the National Electricity Policy 2026, participation in the February 12 strike, restoration of the old pension scheme and regularization of temporary employees. The delegates unanimously elected Dipankar Borah as President, Dip Chowdhury as Working President, Nayanjyoti Chakravarty as General Secretary and Rituraj Sinha as Treasurer for the 2026–2028 term.

