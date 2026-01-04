ABSU protests release of Bodoland University, Kokrajhar University registrars

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) on Friday expressed strong resentment over the release of Dr Subung Basumatary, Registrar of Bodoland University, and Dr Dimacha Dwibrang Mashahary, Registrar of Kokrajhar University, alleging their involvement in the November 29 incident in which tribal students from various colleges held a rally opposing the move to grant ST status to six communities and subsequently ransacked the BTC Assembly. Speaking to the media, ABSU president Dipen Boro called it extremely unfortunate that the two Registrars were released from their respective posts without an inquiry into their alleged role in the November 29 incident. He said, “We have seen politics in various platforms, but not in educational institutions, which are temples of knowledge. Such dirty politics in schools and universities is intolerable.”

Boro added that the BTC authority had written to the Chancellors of the universities, alleging the Registrars’ involvement, following which the government had initiated steps for a judicial inquiry. However, before the inquiry could begin, both Registrars were reportedly released from their posts due to political directives from the BTC. He urged Bodoland University Vice Chancellor Prof. B.L. Ahuja and Kokrajhar University Vice Chancellor Prof. Ganesh Chandra Wary to ignore political pressure and withdraw the release orders, stressing that university rules and acts should be followed before taking any action.

He further emphasized that ABSU will neither encourage politics in educational institutions nor accept the release orders without the completion of the inquiry and submission of the report by the Inquiry Commission. Warning of strong action, Boro stated that the ABSU will launch a democratic movement soon if the rules continue to be violated.

