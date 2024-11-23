Assam STF Seizes Fake Currency Worth Rs 4.59 Lakh in Sonapur Raid

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted a raid against Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) at Sonapur under Sonapur Police Station. The operation resulted in the apprehension of an individual and the seizure of a substantial amount of fake currency. The seized items include a total FICN, with a face value of Rs 4,59,000, comprising 918 500-rupee denominations; a mobile phone; and other miscellaneous articles were also recovered from the apprehended individual.

Also Read: Guwahati: Pregnant woman abducted in Paltan Bazar; husband alleges police laxity

Also Watch: