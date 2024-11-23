Guwahati: Pregnant woman abducted in Paltan Bazar; husband alleges police laxity

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A shocking incident of abduction has been reported from Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar locality, where a pregnant woman was allegedly taken away by two bike-borne miscreants on Wednesday night. The victim, who is one-month pregnant, was travelling with her husband when the incident occurred. According to the husband’s account, the couple had halted in Guwahati while returning to their home in Dimapur, Nagaland from West Bengal’s Alipurduar. They had stepped out of the railway station to eat at a roadside restaurant near the railway station in Paltan Bazar. Leaving his wife at the restaurant, the husband had gone back to pick up their luggage, when the miscreants arrived and abducted the woman.

The incident occurred in front of the Paltan Bazar Police Station at around 12 midnight, raising concerns about the safety and security of citizens in the area. A complaint has been filed at the Paltan Bazar police station, but the husband has alleged laxity on the part of the police in responding to the incident.

