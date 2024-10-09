Assam: Street play on highway encroachment held in state

Guwahati: In an attempt to tackle the growing issue of highway encroachments in Assam, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) Guwahati organized a series of awareness activities in the places that trace the highways in Assam.

As a part of the programme, Sadak ki Saans—a street play awareness campaign across multiple locations—is planned. Shows will be held at Chamoguri and Sulung of Nagaon District and at Baghmari of Sunitpur District on October 8. Another few shows are scheduled at Boko of Kamrup District, Makari of Goalpara District, Tulungia of Bangaigoan, and Chapar of Dhubri District on October 9. This unique initiative aimed to educate the public on the legal consequences and safety hazards posed by unauthorized construction along highways.

A NHIDCL spokesperson highlighted the importance of such awareness campaigns, stating, “Public involvement is critical in maintaining safety standards on national highways. Encroachments not only endanger lives but also slow down critical infrastructure work,” stated a press release.

