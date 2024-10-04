Orang National Park's Area Expanded After 22,000 Bigha Land Cleared From Encroachments, Says Assam CM

GUWAHATI: Assam has taken a significant stride in its pursuit of wildlife conservation in the state by clearing a huge swath of land in the Orang National Park.

This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who informed today that 22,000 bighas of land in the Orang region have been freed from encroachments.

Exuding pride in this development, CM Sarma highlighted that the area of Orang National Park has been expanded exponentially, as a result of which, it will be directly connected to Kaziranga National Park and the Burha-Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary.

The expansion of Orang National Park will create an unhindered 180-km-long protected corridor. The animals living in the area will call this stretch their home.