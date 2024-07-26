Dibrugarh District Hosts Street Play to Promote 'Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan

DIBRUGARH: An awareness street play on “Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan” was organized at the initiative of Dibrugarh District Social Welfare Department in collaboration with Dibrugarh district administration and Jagriti Integrated Development Centre on Thursday.

The main objective of this awareness street play, which was performed at Chowkidingi Bazar and Dibrugarh old railway station in Dibrugarh, was to make the public aware of the horrors of consumption of drugs and other intoxicants as well as to create awareness about prevention and rehabilitation. The street plays have been very effective in creating awareness about the participation of the people in the campaign being carried out by the concerned department against drugs and narcotics. The police administration also cooperated a lot in the successful implementation of this awareness program organized by the Social Welfare Department.

The programme was attended by Putul Ali, Mathematical Officer, District Social Welfare Department, Dipa Gogoi, Balsevika Deepa Gogoi, Project Officer, Dibrugarh (Urban) Integrated Child Development Project Indrani Borthakur, UNICEF Coordinator Hemant Mohan and officials of the concerned department.

