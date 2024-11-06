Assam: Street Vendors Face Rampant Eviction in Guwahati City

Demand rehabilitation and protection of livelihood rights

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) and the All Assam Street Vendors’ Association (AASVA) have raised strong objections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) recent actions against street vendors in the city. Despite the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, which mandates the protection of vendors’ rights, recent evictions have occurred without the legally required 30-day notice period. Street vendors were forcefully removed on the night of October 25, allegedly for city beautification projects. However, AASVA and NASVI argue that these evictions disregard crucial sections of the Act, including the provision of adequate notice and the establishment of designated vending zones. Moreover, the seizure of goods has exacerbated the vendors’ financial hardships.

NASVI’s National Coordinator, Arbind Singh, and AASVA President, Naren Rajbongshi, highlighted the violation of constitutional rights and the lack of cold storage facilities and designated zones for vendors. They also noted the absence of a Grievance Redressal Committee, as required by the Act, and are calling for immediate action from GMC to establish this committee, resume the vendor survey, and protect street vendors’ livelihoods.

