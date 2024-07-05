Assam: Sudhir Verma takes charge as IG, SSB Frontier Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Sudhir Verma assumed the charge of Inspector General, SSB Frontier Guwahati, on Thursday. He has been accorded a warm welcome by the Guard of Honour, followed by the presentation of traditional Assamese gamosa and a bouquet by B.S. Jaswal, DIG. Sudhir Verma, IG, interacted with all the officers and officials of Frontier Guwahati and encouraged them to work with the highest standard of professionalism. Thereafter, H.B.K. Singh, DIG (Ops), briefed the new IG about the functioning and operational preparedness of the Guwahati Frontier.

Sudhir Verma took over the charge of Frontier Guwahati from Rajinder Kumar Bhumbla, who has proceeded on transfer to Force Hqrs SSB New Delhi.

Sudhir Verma is a 1993 batch Direct Entry Officer of SSB who has served at various formations of SSB in different capacities. Verma is a proud recipient of the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service and also has a distinguished record of serving in the elite Special Protection Group (SPG). On assumption of charge, he asserted that the mandate of the SSB is to create a sense of security amongst the border population, along with its primary role of securing the Indo-Bhutan border. He also emphasised the need for the cooperation of all concerned stakeholders for effective border management.

