SSB Sector Rangia Celebrates 11th Raising Day with Colourful Festivities

Rangia : Sashastra Seema Bal, (SSB) Sector Head Quarter Rangia, the sentinel of India-Bhutan border celebrated its 11th Raising Day at Sector Head quarter campus with pomp and gaiety on Friday with a day-long colourful programme. The occasion was celebrated under the direction and guidance of Rajiv Rana, DIG, SHQ Rangia and was graced by Rajinder Kumar Bhumbla, IG, Frontier Head quarter Guwahati as chief guest.

Dasho Tashi Wangmo, DC and Col Karma Drukpa,SSP Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan) , Bidyut Bikash Bhagwati, Deputy commissioner and Diganta Kumar Choudhury, SP Tamulpur, including senior officers of SSB under Frontier Guwahati and Nalini Medhi, mother of Martyr Nakul Chandra medhi were the dignitaries on the occasion. The occasion was marked by various activities such as ceremonial guard of honour, felicitation and displays by Pipe band and Brass band of Frontier Guwahati, SANDIKSHA activities, cultural programmes and various sports activities. The Pipe and Brass Band under the guidance of Nirmal Kumar and L Bira Singh performed nicely and entertained with patriotic song in Hindi and Assamese. In the run up to the celebrations of the Raising Day various sports competitions like Badminton single & double, Chess and Carrom single and double were also organised. The occasions have been celebrated with spectacular activities and have been a motivating factors for the troops and all the well wishers. Rajiv Rana DIG SHQ Rangia while wishing all the troops on the occasion also reminded them to uphold the motto of Service, Security and Brotherhood in its truest sense.

Also Read: ‘Hengul-Haital’ cane-fans, a unique handicraft of Majuli Xatra

Also Watch: