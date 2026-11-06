Assam: Suspected mastermind of fake Assam Rifles recruitment racket arrested in Udalguri

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Police have arrested a man suspected of masterminding a fake Assam Rifles recruitment racket in which job seekers were allegedly cheated with promises of appointments in exchange for money.

The accused, identified as Firoz Ali, alias Firoz Ansari and B. Singh, was arrested early on Thursday from Kristianapara under Paneri Police Station in Udalguri district.

According to an Assam Police press release, Ali was allegedly the mastermind behind CID Police Station Case No. 07/2026, registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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